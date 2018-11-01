Killeen police are searching for two suspects in an early morning robbery Thursday of a Mickey’s convenience store in the 4800 block of Westcliff Road.
Officers were dispatched at around 3:29 a.m. to a robbery call at a Mickey’s, police said. Upon arrival, officers said they were told that two black males wearing masks entered the store and demanded money. The store clerks complied with the demand, and the suspects fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said.
During the robbery, the suspects assaulted the victims using physical force, causing minor injuries, according to police.
The first suspect is described as a heavy set black male, around 5-feet-10-inches to 6-feet tall and weighing around 250 to 270 pounds. He was last seen wearing an Ace bandage around his nose and mouth, a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
The second suspect is described as a heavy set black male, around 5-feet-10-inches to 6-feet tall and weighing around 230 to 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black stocking cap over his face, a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
Detectives with the department’s criminal investigation division, violent crimes unit, obtained video from the store and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
