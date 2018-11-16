The Killeen Police Department rekindled Friday an annual operation during the holiday season to provide extra patrols in the city’s major shopping areas.
The extra patrols will run from Nov. 16 through Jan. 1 and shoppers can look for the Killeen Police Department’s Mobile Command Center in the major shopping areas on the weekends, according to a KPD news release.
“We will be posting the locations each week. This will be an opportunity for you and your family to meet your community police officers, ask questions or obtain assistance,” according to the release.
On Friday, police were outside the Killeen Mall to kick of this season’s operation.
