Two men never returned a vehicle from a test drive at a Killeen dealership, according to police.
Killeen police are still working to locate the pair that stole a Land Range Rover March 31 while on a test drive. The vehicle is still missing.
The two suspects used false identities at the dealership, according to KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
Miramontez said detectives on the case prefer not to disclose the location of the dealership so not to inhibit the investigation.
Those who have information on these suspects are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 526-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous, and any tips leading to the arrest of the suspects could result in a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
