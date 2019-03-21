Killeen police issued 76 speeding citations in a school enforcement detail near Pershing Park Elementary School on Thursday, a police spokeswoman said.
“This detail enforcement was citizen complaint driven about speeders in the school zone,” said Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
In a 90-minute enforcement, officers issued 76 citations for speeding in a school zone, 17 citations other than speeding and 2 warning citations, she said.
“The Killeen Police Department reminds drivers to slow down and obey speed laws, especially in school zones. Our goal is to ensure the safety of our citizens and students as they walk and bike to and from school.”
Pershing Park Elementary is at 1500 W. Central Texas Expressway.
KPD should drop by brookhaven and rancier. drivers will speed up around 4. when you slow down they tailgate you.
