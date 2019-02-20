Two Killeen residents were arrested by Killeen police and the Bell County Organized Crime Unit on Feb. 13 after the discovery of about 30 pounds of high-grade marijuana, as well as other controlled substances.
A rifle, handgun and about $2,000 cash were seized from a residence, a news release issued Tuesday by the Bell County Organized Crime Unit said.
Kendrick Deon Parker, 29, and Laqunda Ami Meshea McCovery, 23, both of Killeen, were both arrested by agents with the Organized Crime Unit and Killeen Police Department after the execution of several arrest warrants. The two are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony, and possession of marijuana over 5 pounds, a third-degree felony.
The bonds for McCovery totaled $150,000. Parker was charged with two misdemeanor offenses in addition to the two felonies, so his bonds totaled $155,000.
More charges may be filed after other seized substances are analyzed by the Texas Department of Public Safety laboratory.
The estimated street value of the seized drugs at this point is about $90,000.
