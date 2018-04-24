A shooting in a Killeen neighborhood left one person dead Monday night, officials said. Killeen Police Department detectives are investigating the homicide that took place in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
Officers responded at 6:32 p.m. Monday to a 911 call about a shooting victim, and found a non-responsive person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown pronounced the victim deceased at the scene at 7:53 p.m.
The man’s name is not being released until next of kin are notified, said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman, on Tuesday.
“Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are asking anyone who may have information to contact Crime Stoppers at 526-TIPS (8477), go online anonymously at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com or text BELLCO along with the tip to 274637,” Miramontez said.
Text HELP to 274637 for help with the tip or text STOP to 274637 to stop the tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) in this case you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
The Monday night incident was the second fatal shooting of this year in Killeen.
On March 28, Jason Ricardo Baez was charged with murder by a Bell County grand jury in connection to the Feb. 28 shooting death of 32-year-old Lamar Marcell Roberson, of Killeen, in the 900 block of Culp Avenue.
(1) comment
Another shooting.
If I were the Fort Hood CG, I would press the city to provide better living conditions for the Soldiers and their families. The city needs to find other ways to weed out criminals and those that harbor them, even if that means gentrification.
