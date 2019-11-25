CRIME graphic

One person is in the hospital and another has been released after a shooting in north Killeen on Sunday evening left both of them with gunshot wounds, according to a news release issued by the Killeen Police Department on Monday.

Officers responding to a shots-fired called in the 1800 block of Mulford Street at 7:15 p.m. found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, and both of them were taken to local hospitals.

