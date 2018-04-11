An 18-year-old man who was shot Sunday on Hank Drive in Killeen is in critical but stable condition as of Wednesday, according to the Killeen Police Department spokeswoman.
“No arrests have been made at this time; however, a suspect has been identified,” said Ofelia Miramontez, KPD spokeswoman.
It is not known if the victim was inside or outside when he was shot, but Miramontez said that “the victim and suspect were in a verbal altercation that led to the shooting.”
Killeen police responded at 8:23 p.m. to the 4600 block of Hank Drive after a call about a shooting victim.
Upon arrival, officers were told the victim had been taken by private vehicle to a hospital.
