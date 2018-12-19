A Gateway High School student who Killeen police said body-slammed a teacher in October was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Wednesday.
Sir Josiah Ezekiel Vaughn, who will turn 18 on Jan. 1, allegedly picked up and then body-slammed a teacher who tried to separate him and another student during an altercation, according to the arrest affidavit.
Vaughn is charged with assault of a public servant, a felony.
On Oct. 22, the assaulted teacher was left with head, thigh and back injuries after he was slammed to the floor, landing on his back, according to the affidavit.
Police said surveillance video of the classroom depicts the events, which are consistent with the teacher’s report
Also indicted, in unrelated cases, were:
Kyle L. McGowan, 31, of Nolanville, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault.
Sydney Rhea Perez, 19, of Nolanville, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
Aric Anthony Austin, 21, of Harker Heights, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
Antoine Lavoisier McGowan, 46, of Killeen, on charges of aggravated sexual assault and indecency with a child by contact.
Darrin Gene Brisbin, 49, of Salado, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Ahmad Naser Mohammad Abuzir, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Ninfa Bentancur Davila, 64, of Killeen, on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Lakenya Williams, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jeremi Guidry, 27, on two charges of failure to register as a sex offender.
Edward Thomas Peels, Jr., 25, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant.
Stefon Vernell Anderson, 25, of Temple, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
James Antonio Pradia, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated robbery.
Larry Bernard Harris, Jr., 20, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Ronald James Bias, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault.
