Eighteen-year-old Killeen man Brandon Lockhart is still in jail after police say he fired shots in Harker Heights last week.
Lockhart was taken into custody in the 3800 block of Dewitt Drive, in Killeen on May 2, accused of deadly conduct.
According to police reports, authorities were called to the 600 block of Mustang Trail in reference to a shooting that occurred.
Several .380-caliber shell castings were recovered in front of the home.
Police say they found two bullet holes in two vehicles and one through a residence’s window. When officers contacted the resident of the home, they stated they saw a dark colored vehicle and a “black male with dreadlocks in the passenger seat.”
Authorities then learned the resident’s son previously “got into a physical fight with the suspect. After the fight, Lockhart began communicating … on social media.”
Police were shown messages from the resident including one that stated “I’m coming to yo crib at like 9:30 and if you don’t come outside I’m shooting out windows.”
Lockhart was housed at Bell County Jail on a $100,000 bond late Monday.
Other arraignments include:
- Lewis Green III for on a charge evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction
- Izaac Izaiah Garcia on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle
- Heidi Louise Glatz on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
- Mauro Guzman-Nunez on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
- Jonthan Wilson on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
