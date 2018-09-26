The city of Killeen’s violent crime rate in 2017 was more than double the national average and 10 percent higher than the city’s rate the previous year, according to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program, which released 2017 crime statistics this week.
The annual release from the bureau showed an increase in all categories of violent crime in Killeen — including murders, rapes, robberies, and aggravated assaults — from 2016 to 2017, including a 33 percent jump in robberies.
In terms of crime rate, which the FBI calculates based on the number of crimes committed per 100,000 residents, the city’s violent crime rate of 766.2 in 2017 was more than double the national rate of 382.9.
Killeen violent crime rate was 695.3 in 2016. The rate jumped 10 percent despite an influx of around 2,000 new residents, according to the FBI.
In 2018, the Killeen Police Department under the leadership of Chief Charles “Chuck” Kimble, who was hired in September 2017, has touted an across-the-board drop in all violent crimes as part of yearlong crackdown effort.
According to the department, the city has seen a decrease in all categories of violent crime year-to-date — with aggravated assaults more than cut in half from the same date in 2017. Kimble touted his mission of returning the department back to its basic crime-fighting mission as part the successful strategy to lower crime rates.
Kimble could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
During a community crime forum Sept. 13, Kimble highlighted a dramatic decrease in violent crime, including a 64 percent drop in murders from a 26-year high of 18 criminal homicides in 2017.
“We had to get back to some of the basics,” Kimble said at the forum. “We’re crime fighters — we’re kind of like superheroes. That’s what we need to do.”
However, the department has also seen a wave of resignations from its patrol division after sweeping cuts to department vacancies in 2017. The department has also seen tight constraints on resources in the past few years as the city works to prop up a flagging general fund, which funds public safety.
In the 12 months between August 2017 and Aug. 31, the department reported 18 commissioned officer resignations.
To see a copy of the FBI’s report, visit www.ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2017.
__________________________________________________________
FBI UCR data indicated:
2017 Bell, Coryell, Lampasas counties combined
Total violent crimes: 1,860
Murder: 33
Rape: 296
Robbery: 442
Aggravated assault: 1,089
Total property crimes: 10,247
Burglary: 2,391
Larceny-theft: 6,864
Motor vehicle theft: 992
2017 Areawide crime rate per 100,000 residents
Total violent crimes: 424.3
Murder: 7.5
Rape: 67.5
Robbery: 100.9
Aggravated assault: 248.5
Total property crimes: 2,343.4
Burglary: 545.4
Larceny-theft: 1,571.5
Motor vehicle theft: 226.5
2017 Killeen
Total violent crimes: 1,118
Murder: 18
Rape: 151
Robbery: 313
Aggravated assault: 636
Total property crime: 4,109
Burglary: 1,140
Larceny-theft: 2,403
Motor vehicle theft: 566
2016 Killeen
Total violent crimes: 996
Murder: 16
Rape: 129
Robbery: 234
Aggravated assault: 617
Total property crime: 3,946
Burglary: 1,124
Larceny-theft: 2,471
Motor vehicle theft: 351
2017 Temple
Total violent crimes: 238
Murder: 5
Rape: 63
Robbery: 65
Aggravated assault: 105
Total property crime: 2,130
Burglary: 409
Larceny-theft: 1,483
Motor vehicle theft: 238
2016 Temple
Total violent crimes: 226
Murder: 7
Rape: 34
Robbery: 89
Aggravated assault: 96
Total property crime: 2,298
Burglary: 493
Larceny-theft: 1,620
Motor vehicle theft: 185
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.