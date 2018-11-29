The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a man was shot Wednesday night, according to police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
Officers were dispatched at 7:14 p.m. to the 1700 block of Old FM 440 Road in Killeen in reference to a disturbance, where they found a man with a gunshot wound, Miramontez said this morning.
The man was taken to Metroplex Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
