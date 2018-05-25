A Killeen woman was arrested on a charge of possessing identifying information on at least 10 other people, police said.
Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown on Thursday arraigned Jessica Ann Cooke, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of fraudulent use/possession of identifying items more than 10 but less than 50, according to court records.
Cooke was given a $70,000 bond and was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday afternoon, according to jail records.
Police stopped a car on Wednesday when the car being driven did not match the plates, according to the arrest affidavit. They arrested her on an outstanding warrant.
During a search of the car, police said they found “at least five debit cards not belonging to Jessica,” the affidavit states.
In other bags in the car, police found “more than ten items of identifying information, including social security numbers, addresses, dates of birth, and financial information belonging to numerous people and a notebook with transcribed identifying information in it,” according to the affidavit.
Police said she waived her rights to a lawyer and acknowledged possessing the information.
