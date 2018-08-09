A Killeen woman was arrested in February on allegations that she took photos of a nude 13-year-old girl to sell to a man on the internet, police said.
Rebecca Sue Miller, 46, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on Tuesday and given a $100,000 bond on a felony charge of sexual performance by a child — under 14. Miller was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Friday morning, according to court records.
Killeen police were informed on Feb. 26 that the Texas Attorney General’s Office was investigating a child pornography case in the city, according to the arrest affidavit.
“Child pornography had been uploaded and shared through social media…(including) images of a female child approximately 11-13 years of age,” police said.
A suspect in the Attorney General’s investigation was able to give police the child’s name. When police showed the girl the photographs, she said they were taken by Miller “at the request of a man on the internet who promised to give money to Miller in exchange,” according to the affidavit.
Police said when they spoke to Miller she confirmed that story but said she had initially refused when the man asked but changed her mind when he offered her money.
“Miller stated that she sent the photographs to the man but he never paid her,” according to the affidavit.
When interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center, the girl said the photographs were taken when she was 13 years old and in 7th grade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.