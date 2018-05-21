A Killeen woman was in the Bell County Jail on Monday with $250,000 in bonds on three felony charges after police say she attacked two police officers who attempted to arrest her for assault.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on Sunday arraigned Peggy Hutchinson, 56, on all three charges.
The incident started after Killeen police officers responded to a domestic dispute call on Saturday, according to the arrest affidavit.
“The officer indicated Hutchinson kicked him in the face and attempted to take his stun gun from its holster,” according to the affidavit. Another officer who arrived to assist the first officer said Hutchinson bit him in the leg and left a mark.
The two charges of assaulting a public servant, a third degree felony, carried $100,000 bonds each. Cooke imposed a $50,000 bond on the charge of attempting to take a weapon from an officer, a state jail felony.
Also arraigned by Cooke, in unrelated cases, were:
Marcus Devon Portier, 24, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Portier was given a $20,000 bond and was in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
Michael A. Harrington, 45, on a charge of sex offenders duty to register life/annually. Harrington was given a $50,000 bond and was in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
James Henry Basnight, 25, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine in an amount less than 1 gram. Basnight was given a $20,000 bond and was in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
