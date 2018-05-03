A Killeen woman was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on several charges related to passing checks that did not belong to her, police said.
Brooke Coonse-Johnson, 34, was booked into the Bell County Jail on bonds totaling $70,000 on two felony charges of forgery by passing, according to the arrest affidavit.
Coonse-Johnson was not in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday afternoon, according to jail records.
Police received two complaints related to Coonse-Johnson.
On Oct. 17, 2017, an air conditioning technician deposited a check given to him by Coonse-Johnson and his bank returned it because it was on a closed account. Police determined Coonse-Johnson stole the checks from the person named as the account holder, according to an arrest affidavit.
Coonse-Johnson was arraigned by Cooke on January 22 on that charge and given a $20,000 bond.
In a separate incident on March 3, a Killeen woman reported her car had been burglarized and checks and cards were stolen.
The investigator found afterward that several checks were used at a convenience store. Officers examined still shots from the security system to identify Coonse-Johnson as the person using the checks, according to the arrest affidavit.
She was arraigned on March 22 on that charge and given a $50,000 bond.
Also arraigned by Cooke on May 2 on unrelated charge:
Demonte Thomas Johnson, 18, of Killeen on a charge of robbery. Johnson was given an $100,000 bond and was in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
