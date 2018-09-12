A Killeen woman, Linda Gail Loggins, was charged Wednesday with possession of cocaine amounting to 1 gram or more but less than four grams, according to an arrest affidavit.
According to the report, a Killeen Police Department officer attempted to perform a routine traffic stop at the intersection of Dean Avenue and Eighth Street because the driver and the passenger did not have their seatbelts on. After the officer turned on his lights and siren the vehicle failed to stop and continued to its destination on Garrison Drive.
According to the report, the officer had recognized the driver of the vehicle and knew where he lived on Garrison Drive, so he proceeded to follow the vehicle when it stopped. When the car stopped, the officer reported that he smelled marijuana in the vehicle, and he proceeded to secure the driver and the passenger, Loggins, in the back seat of his cruiser.
An assisting officer arrived and searched the passenger side of the vehicle, where a purse containing a clear plastic bag with several “white rock like substances” inside was found, according to the affidavit. Loggins reportedly admitted the purse belonged to her, and a field test performed on the rocks tested positive for the presence of cocaine.
Loggins was arraigned by Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and was given a bond of $30,000.
Also arraigned on Wednesday was:
Darrell Dewon Johnson for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Johnson was given a bond of $50,000.
