Killeen police officers dispatched to a fight Friday morning found a victim who had been attacked in her vehicle with a hammer, an official said.
“The investigation is ongoing,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman, on Wednesday in an email.
Officers went to the 4100 block of Watercrest at 8:12 a.m., where police discovered “that the victim was approached and a verbal altercation turned physical between other parties involved,” Miramontez said. “The victim told officers she was attacked in her vehicle with a hammer and sustained physical injury and pain.”
The victim drove off, striking the suspect’s vehicle in the process, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.