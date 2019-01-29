A Killeen woman charged with the Dec. 5 shooting death of 18-year-old Isaac Kohlhaas outside a Temple Walmart was in the Bell County Jail this week after her extradition from South Carolina.
Rashari Nae Fonne Brent, 18, is charged with first-degree murder, harassment of a public servant and a criminal mischief charge. A motion was also filed to revoke her probation.
Brent’s bonds Monday totaled about $1.2 million, jail records showed.
Her alleged cohorts in Kohlhaas’ death were Chelsea Gabriella Swint, 18, of Temple — in the jail since her extradition from Colorado — and two juvenile girls who are in the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center in Killeen.
A meeting was allegedly set up with Kohlhaas for a drug buy that would take place in the Walmart parking lot at 6801 W. Adams Ave. He pulled his vehicle into the parking lot and a car pulled in next to him. Two people, later identified as Brent and Swint, got into the vehicle with Kohlhaas, got back out and ran to their vehicle.
Kohlhaas got out of his vehicle and fell to the parking lot. Temple Police officers found he had a single gunshot wound to his chest. Kohlhaas died from his injuries after he was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
A bag of marijuana was beneath him in the parking lot, an arrest affidavit said.
Brent and Swint reportedly ran together to Columbia, S.C. and were found in a motel there on Dec. 14. Brent was the only one with an arrest warrant, so she was taken into custody.
Swint headed to Colorado, where she was later arrested. She was in the jail Friday with a $1 million bond for the first-degree murder charge.
Petitions were filed in late December to certify the two 16-year-old girls as adults in Kohlhaas’ death.
