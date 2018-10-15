A Friday night noise complaint call ended with a Killeen woman facing charges of assaulting a public servant.
Jonique Tasha Crothers, 37, of Killeen, was arraigned Saturday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke following a Friday night arrest.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers were dispatched to the apartment of Crothers, where loud music was playing. Crothers refused to turn the music down or identify herself, according to the affidavit. Officers then attempted to arrest her, but according to officers, Crothers grabbed the arresting officer’s wrist and dug her fingernails in to his skin. According to the affidavit, the officer had injuries that substantiated this claim.
Crothers is being held on a $100,000 bond.
In unrelated cases, Joshua Jermaine Brush, 17, was arraigned by Cooke and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $100,000.
Marcus Devon Hunter, 22, was arraigned by Cooke and charged with retaliation. His bond is set at $100,000.
