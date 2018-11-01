A Killeen woman was charged with animal cruelty Thursday after allegedly beating a six- to eight-week-old puppy to death with a metal-handled broom Oct. 6, according to an arrest affidavit.
Killeen police responded to an animal cruelty call at around 12:35 a.m. in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive after two witness said they saw Takeshia Antwanette Atoigue, 31, repeatedly hit a puppy with a broom.
According to the witnesses, Atoigue later left her apartment with a trash bag and placed it in a nearby dumpster.
Police said they located the trash bag with a lifeless, partially stiff puppy inside. When interviewed by an officer, Atoigue said the puppy was hers, police said. A medical report completed later revealed that bruising and internal bleeding evident on the dog was consistent with blunt trauma, according to the affidavit.
Atoigue was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animal: torture and assigned a bond of $150,000.
She is currently being held in the Bell County Jail.
In an unrelated case Thursday, 27-year-old Amon Christian Temple was charged with sexual assault after allegedly raping a woman while she was intoxicated at a home in the 2600 block of Lazy Ridge Drive in Killeen in January 2016.
Police said the victim told officers she was dragged into a bathroom after she passed out in the living room of a friend’s home following a party. The victim told officers she was orally and vaginally raped despite repeatedly saying “no” during the incident.
Police said the victim later identified Temple as the man she believed assaulted her. After an attempt to question Temple in April 2016, detectives made contact with him in October 2017. According to police, Temple said he had sex with the victim, but it was consensual despite the woman falling asleep in the bathroom and repeated unsuccessful attempts to wake her up.
Temple was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and assigned a bond of $75,000.
Others charged Thursday include:
Robert Abraham Czarnecki, 27, was charged with aggravated assault, threaten bodily injury wth a deadly weapon and assigned a bond of $150,000. He is currently being held in the Bell County Jail.
John Joseph Alvarado, 33, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams and assigned a bond of $50,000.
