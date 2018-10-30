A Killeen woman has been charged with injury to a child after police joined an investigation conducted by Child Protective Services.
On Oct. 23, at approximately 11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Alma Drive to assist another agency after CPS launched an investigation of a child seen with severe bruising on her face.
Officers found Cherrell Beatrice Hopkins, 29, at her residence and took her in to custody on pending warrants, the arrest affidavit says. According to the affidavit, Hopkins admitted to sitting on the child and striking her in the face with a closed fist.
Hopkins is being held on a $100,000 bond.
