A Killeen woman has been charged with injury to a child after police joined an investigation conducted by Child Protective Services.
Cherrell Beatrice Hopkins, 29, was arraigned Thursday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke following a Tuesday arrest.
According to the arrest affidavit, Killeen police were notified of a CPS investigation involving a child with severe bruising to her face. Officers found Hopkins at her residence and took her in to custody on pending warrants, the affidavit said. According to the affidavit, Hopkins admitted to sitting on the child and striking her in the face with a closed fist.
Hopkins is being held on a $100,000 bond.
In an unrelated case, Isaiah Jose Lozado, 18, was arraigned and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. His bond is set at $50,000.
