A Killeen woman will face tax fraud charges after a federal grand jury in Waco indicted her and another woman on multiple counts of conspiracy to defraud and filing false tax returns, according to an unsealed indictment.
Stacey Anderson, a Killeen tax return preparer, and Janell Lightner were charged last week with conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns and filing false personal income tax returns.
According to the indictment, Anderson, with the assistance of Lightner, operated a tax preparation business, Anderson Professional Tax Services, that did not have a storefront and typically prepared and filed tax returns from Anderson’s personal residence.
According to the National Directory of Registered Tax Return Preparers & Professionals, Anderson’s address is listed at a home in the 4200 block of Rosebelle Avenue in Killeen. Lightner was not listed on the national directory.
The indictment alleges that Anderson and Lightner conspired to defraud the United States and prepared clients’ tax returns, between 2013 and 2017 that falsely claimed business losses, deductions and/or education tax credits in order to fraudulently increase their tax refunds.
Anderson’s and Lightner’s clients were from Texas, Maryland and the District of Columbia, the indictment read.
The indictment further charged Anderson alone with filing false 2013 and 2014 tax returns for herself, saying she used an education credit also claimed on her clients’ returns and omitted income earned from her return preparation business.
If convicted, Anderson and Lightner face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison for the conspiracy charge and three years in prison for each count of preparing false tax returns.
Anderson also faces a sentence of up to three years in prison for the counts related to her own tax returns.
In addition, Anderson and Lightner are subject to a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties.
