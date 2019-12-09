Shakera Boswell

Shakera Boswell

 Bell County Jail mugshot

A Killeen woman who stabbed a man in September pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Monday to probation after the victim decided to support her.

Shakera Boswell, 22, initially was charged with the second-degree felony offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Monday, Boswell “pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of assault causing bodily injury and was sentenced to one year of community supervision,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Monday. “This plea was done at the request of the victim, who did not wish Ms. Boswell prosecuted for this incident. The victim was present at the time of the plea, and was there in support of the defendant.”

