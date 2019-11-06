Delayjiau Delanisha Drawsand

Delayjiau Delanisha Drawsand

A Killeen woman was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Wednesday on two counts of abandon or endangerment of a child without intent to return, a third-degree felony.

Delayjiau Delanisha Drawsand, 27, faces the two-count indictment after Killeen police said they found her three young children without supervision in an apartment that also had evidence of narcotics use, according to the arrest affidavit.

