A Bell County grand jury this week indicted a Killeen woman on felony injury to a child charges after an infant was found with 31 fractures and other injuries.
Leenelle Rios, 23, was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Friday.
Killeen police responded on Feb. 5 to the Baylor Scott & White McLane’s Children’s Hospital in Temple after a person brought a 6-week-old child to the hospital. Medical professionals documented 31 fractures and injuries, according to the arrest affidavit.
A nurse at the hospital told police that many of the injuries were indicative of child abuse.
When officers responded to the hospital, they met with Rios, the child’s caregiver. Rios said she caused the child’s injuries by “squeezing (the child) really tight” against her chest and by pulling the child by the arms and legs, police said.
A family member told police that Rios was the only person who was left alone with the child, according to the affidavit.
