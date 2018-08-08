A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Killeen woman after police said she stabbed a man with a knife.
Sparkles Sharmane Allen, 27, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault—bodily injury with a deadly weapon. Allen was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records.
Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown arraigned Allen on July 5 and imposed a $75,000 bond.
Killeen officers were dispatched to Metroplex Hospital for a reported stabbing and spoke with Allen’s family member, who said Allen had “cut and stabbed him with a small knife in their home,” according to the arrest affidavit. One cut severed a tendon in the man’s hand.
Officers went to their home and spoke with Allen, who said she stabbed the man after an argument, police said.
“Smeared blood was located on the front door, as well as blood droplets on the ground,” the affidavit states. Allen “told police where the knife was and officers recovered the knife.”
A family friend also was interviewed by police, who reported he had been called by the victim to check on Allen's children. The victim told him he had been stabbed by Allen, according to the affidavit.
Also indicted, in unrelated cases, were:
Roy Antonio Outten, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Jesse James Woods, 58, on a charge of sexual assault (habitual offender).
Frank Herbert Hill, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jerry Bob Roy Jr., 55, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Osvaldo Alvardo, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Brandon Lavaughn Simpson, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
Jessica Ann Cooke, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of fraudulent possession of more than 10 identifying information items but less than 50 items.
Alton Frank Jame McMarion, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
Damian Devonte Dyer, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation.
Darrick Damon Tillis, 38, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Tiffany Lacole Barnwell, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
