A Killeen woman was indicted this week by a Bell County grand jury after she reportedly attempted to sell nude photos of a 13-year-old girl.
Rebecca Sue Miller, 46, was arrested in August after an investigation conducted by the Texas Attorney General’s Office.
The attorney general’s office notified the Killeen Police Department on Feb. 26 that there was an investigation underway concerning “images of child pornography that had been unloaded and shared through social media,” according to arrest documents.
The child was identified and interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center, where she said the photographs were taken while she was 13. She reported that Miller took multiple photos of her without her clothes on “at the request of a man on the internet,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Miller told investigators that she had met a man online and that he had requested nude photos of the child. Miller stated that she had initially refused until the man offered money in exchange, according to court documents.
According to the affidavit, Miller told officials that she sent the photos to the man, but he never paid her.
Miller is being held in the Bell County Jail. Her bond is set at $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.