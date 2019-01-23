A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Killeen woman after police said she stabbed a woman 17 times last summer.
Marcia Jadonna Burchett, 28, was arrested in November in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway following a Killeen Police Department investigation that began when Heather Mae Walker, 29, was found dead in her home on June 9.
Burchett was listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday afternoon with bonds totaling $1.1 million on the first-degree murder charge and a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child, in an unrelated case from February 2018.
Burchett also was indicted for injury to a child in an incident when she allegedly threw her child at her ex-boyfriend twice, according to the arrest affidavit.
Walker, originally from Washington, was an Army veteran with four children. She recently had left the military and decided to move her family to Texas, according to her friends in a previous Herald story on June 22, 2018.
June 9, 2018
On the afternoon June 9, Killeen police were dispatched to a Killeen residence in the 2800 block of Phoenix Drive in reference to a person not breathing, according to an arrest affidavit.
Upon arrival, officers found Walker dead in her second floor bedroom with visible stab wounds, and police said they noticed Walker’s window was partially open.
Burchett was identified as a suspect. Police then say they obtained her bank records and observed she purchased a plane ticket and traveled to Texas from New York on June 8, one day prior to the murder.
Police also obtained car rental records and say Burchett rented a black Chevrolet Malibu from a rental agency in Dallas.
Burchett, according to police, rented a motel room in Killeen the night of June 8. Police also said she purchased a ladder at a Killeen store, which she allegedly used to enter Walker’s bedroom with a knife.
Surveillance video reportedly show a vehicle matching the description of the Burchett’s rental car parking around the corner and down the street from Walker’s residence, and a figure exiting the vehicle carrying a ladder during the early morning hours of June 9.
Burchett told police she went to Walker’s house to kill herself in front of Walker, according to the affidavit. Walker apparently attempted to stop Burchett from killing herself when the two began fighting over the knife. Police then say that’s when Burchett stabbed Walker.
An autopsy performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas indicated the cause of Walker’s death is 17 stab wounds to the front and back of her body.
Also indicted Wednesday, in unrelated cases, were:
Kelly Cervantes-Donnell, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of prohibited substance or item in correctional facility.
Sabrina Anderson, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Antonio James Strain, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Michaela Mayann Casto, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Dalquinceon M. Byers, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Patrick J. Murray, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of arson with intent to damage a habitation.
Preston D. Harrington, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
Demetrius D. Holmes, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
Alton Frank J. McMarion, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
Sheyanne Raye Shearer, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of credit card abuse.
Carlos Husband, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Danny D. Thomas, 24, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Kevin Lebriant Thomas, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Damani Joseph Bisio, 22, of Temple, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Weldon B. Goodnight, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon on a licensed alcohol premises.
Jasmine Deloach, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
Keith Rodney Boyens, 42, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
