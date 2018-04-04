A Killeen woman charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, 4 grams or more, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Wednesday.
Luanna Leilani Moore, 43, was arrested by Killeen police on March 8 and charged with possession of approximately 29 grams of suspected cocaine.
A Killeen police detective, who was acting as a lookout, observed a woman he knew to be Moore fail to signal her intent to make a turn within 100 feet from an intersection and alerted another detective, who pulled the woman over near Westcliff and 38th Street in Killeen, according to court records.
Officers identified Moore and asked whether she had any drugs on her. She admitted she had cocaine and retrieved it from on her person, according to police.
Meanwhile, Killeen officers obtained a search warrant for Moore’s residence and located an additional 68 grams of suspected cocaine inside the garage of the residence, according to police. The cocaine from the garage was separated into numerous, separated plastic bags.
She is currently in the Bell County Jail on $75,000 bond.
In separate cases, the following were indicted by a Bell County grand jury Wednesday:
- Jeffrey Blake Jarrell, 30, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
- Cierra Tyneesha Page, 30, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, 1 gram or more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.