Comeaux

Emerald Serenity Comeaux

A Killeen woman was sentenced on Tuesday in a Bell County courtroom after police said she kicked, punched, scratched and bit a Killeen police officer in an alleged shoplifting attempt last year.

Emerald Serenity Comeaux, 18, was sentenced to three years of deferred adjudication probation, said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.

