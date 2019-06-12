A Killeen woman was sentenced in a Bell County courtroom on Tuesday on two felony charges, child abandonment and driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old with a blood-alcohol level almost three times the legal limit.
Kendra Lynnette Webb, 33, “was found guilty of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger and abandoning a child; both are state jail felony offenses and she was sentenced to eight months confinement in state jail,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Tuesday.
Webb was convicted March 5, 2012, of abandoning her three children, including an infant, in 2011, for which the 426th Judicial Court judge at the time gave her eight years of deferred adjudication probation. She violated her probation by driving while intoxicated with three children in 2018, leading to the court’s sentence on both offenses, according to Texas Department of Public Safety records.
Killeen police responded on Nov. 7, 2011, to the 4800 block of Cedarhill Drive for a report of child abandonment. They spoke with a woman who said that her neighbor, Webb, had left three children home alone, including one child who was less than a year old, according to the arrest affidavit.
The witness told police that Webb told her that Webb’s mother would be coming by to get the children in five minutes, but that 20 minutes later she saw the 6-year-old child carrying the infant down the stairs and called police.
Police spoke with Webb’s mother, who said no arrangements had been made.
On Oct. 11, 2018, Killeen police stopped a vehicle for driving over the line and failing to signal a turn. The driver, identified as Webb, smelled of alcohol and had three children, all under 15 years old, in the car, according to the arrest affidavit.
She failed a couple of sobriety tests before refusing other standard tests or to have her blood drawn. A warrant was acquired for her blood and DPS lab technicians determined her blood alcohol level was .220, according to the affidavit.
