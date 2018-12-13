A Killeen woman was sentenced in the 27th Judicial District Court this week after she attempted to evade arrest in July with a blood alcohol level of .26, with a child in the in the car, an official said on Wednesday.
Talisha V. Brooks, 32, was sentenced Wednesday “by Judge John Gauntt to three years of probation on each of her charged cases,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza. He said the sentences will be served concurrently.
On July 15, a Killeen police officer attempted a traffic stop after seeing a driver commit several traffic offenses. The officer used his lights, siren and horn, according to the arrest affidavit.
The officer stated that “he could see the driver of the vehicle look at his vehicle through the rear view mirror,” police said.
Police said the driver, later identified as Brooks, “pulled into a driveway and eventually stopped.”
Brooks told police that “she did not stop for the police because she did not want to be stopped,” according to the affidavit.
A child younger than 14 years of age was found to be in the car.
“Upon speaking with Brooks, officers could smell the odor of alcohol and noticed she was slurring her speech,” according to a second arrest affidavit. Brooks then failed a field sobriety test.
The results of a blood test submitted to the Texas Department of Public Safety laboratory revealed her blood alcohol level was .26.
