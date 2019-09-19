Breyonna Christler

A Killeen woman who pleaded guilty in July to setting fires in a man’s apartment last year was sentenced in Bell County’s 264th Judicial District Court on Thursday.

“Breyonna Christler was sentenced to 4 years deferred adjudicated by Judge Paul LePak,” said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday.

