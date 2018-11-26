A Killeen woman was sentenced earlier this month in the 27th Judicial District Court on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge related to a shooting in May, an official said.
Nazeema Nicole Augustin, 38, “received a 5-year probated sentence on her charge,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Augustin was sentenced during a hearing on Nov. 14 for the felony charge, according to court records.
She was charged in June after she shot a 31-year-old woman in the chest in the 800 block of Sissom Road in Killeen on May 31 following an altercation over the use of a vehicle, according to a Killeen Police Department news release on June 2.
“The victim and a female suspect were involved in a verbal altercation about the use of a vehicle, when the suspect produced a handgun,” according to the release. “The two females began to struggle over the keys and the handgun, when the handgun discharged, striking the victim.”
