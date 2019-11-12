Leeellen Rios

Leeellen Rios

A Killeen woman who broke an infant’s bones and caused other injuries earlier this year was sentenced on Tuesday to prison time.

Leeellen Rios, 23, “pleaded guilty to injury to a child and was also sentenced to 15 years in prison today,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Tuesday.

