A Killeen woman was sentenced in the 426th Judicial District Court in Belton this week after she pleaded guilty to cutting a man with a knife during an argument, a court official said.
Judge Fancy Jezek sentenced Serene Lavene Pogia to seven years of deferred adjudication probation on Monday for the felony offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
Killeen police were dispatched on June 6, 2018, to the 2200 block of Wheeler Avenue in reference to a domestic dispute with weapons, according to the arrest affidavit. Police located the male victim walking in the parking lot, being followed by Pogia.
The victim told police that Pogia “began to threaten him with a knife and cut his hand with the knife as well as the elbow,” according to the affidavit. The victim also told police that she had been chasing him around the parking lot, until police arrived.
The officer observed cuts on the victim’s hand and elbow, and located a knife on a kitchen countertop that “appeared to have small spots of blood on the edge of the blade,” police said.
