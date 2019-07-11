A Killeen woman was sentenced this week in a Bell County courtroom on a charge of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury after she left bruises on a 4-year-old child last year with a hairbrush.
Mechelle Lashunn Ware, 36, “was sentenced to 4 years deferred adjudication probation today,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Killeen police on Oct. 2, 2018, were dispatched to an elementary school in the city regarding an injured child, according to the arrest affidavit.
A teacher called police after she saw “severe bruising” on the back of the 4-year-old child while the child was napping. A detective in the affidavit states that he saw bruises on the child’s lower back and buttocks.
Ware told police that the day before she had struck the child with a hairbrush.
