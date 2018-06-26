A woman who was charged with murder last year after a fatal shooting of a 2-year-old boy in November 2016, pleaded guilty to the charge on Tuesday and was sentenced to 18 years in prison, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Shayla Cyreice Dearinge, 27, has been in the Bell County Jail on a $1 million bond since June 27, 2017, according to court records.
Dearinge told police after the shooting that she did not mean to shoot Jayden Brown, 2, and “it was an accident,” according to the arrest affidavit.
“Judge Fancy Jezek presided over the plea of guilty and the sentencing,” Garza said. Jezek presides over the 426th Judicial District Court.
Dearinge was taking care of Brown and his 10-year-old sister when the children’s mother, who was also Dearinge’s aunt, and Dearinge began arguing. The two children were standing outside when Dearinge fired a gun, aiming at the mother, according to the arrest affidavit.
As Natashia Jeter, Brown’s mother and Dearinge’s aunt, turned to walk out the door, she heard the sound of a gun cock. She then heard the sound of the storm door’s glass breaking and saw Dearinge holding a gun, according to the affidavit.
