A Killeen woman was sentenced in the 426th Judicial District Court of Judge Fancy Jezek this week in the resolution of felony burglary and organized crime charges dating to August of 2014.
Itasca Victoria Runnels, 22, “received a sentence of 10 years in prison for the felony offenses of burglary of a habitation (2 separate cases) and the felony offense of engaging in organized criminal activity,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Runnels is listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday with $2,500 in bonds on a criminal mischief charge, a Class A misdemeanor, according to jail records.
In 2014, Runnels joined two other 18-year-olds on several burglaries, one on Aug. 5 and another on July 26, and were caught by Killeen police attempting to pawn the stolen items, according to the arrest affidavit.
Officers found a laptop and other property reported stolen in an earlier residential burglary in the car occupied by two of the suspects. Inside the store, police saw pawned video games and an XBox controller, which also were reported missing in the same burglary, police said.
One of the other suspects told police he gave Runnels and the others a ride while they “hit licks” — a slang term for burglary — and then took them to the pawn shop. Runnels told police she acted as a lookout during the burglary, the affidavit stated.
