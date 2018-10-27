Killeen police officers responded to a call of a shooting in a home in the 2400 block of Marlin Drive at 1:17 p.m. Saturday, according to Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez.
Officers found a woman with a single gunshot wound.
Police officials confirmed that a suspect discharged a firearm toward the floor of the residence, causing a bullet to ricochet and hit the woman.
The victim was taken to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident is under further investigation.
