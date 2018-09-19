The Killeen Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident involving a Killeen Independent School District bus that happened around noon Tuesday at the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
According to school district spokesman Terry Abbott, 40 children were on the bus at the time, but none were injured in the incident.
"Our transportation department says it was just a light scraping on the side of the bus at the wheel and rim area," Abbott said. "We’re glad the kids were safe."
The district had not been notified of any suspects in the incident as of this morning.
