Killeen ISD Police and Gateway school officials are investigating a report from a student this morning that a man in a white SUV with no front license plate was following her on her way to a bus stop for Gateway Middle School. The girl ran away and reported the danger to a Harker Heights High School swim coach at a local YMCA.
The man was described as white, tall and thin with black hair and no facial hair.
Killeen Independent School District police will have extra patrols on duty today, according to KISD.
Gateway Complex Principal Chris Halpayne sent out a recorded phone message to parents of Gateway Middle and High school students this morning to warn parents of the danger. Here is part of the transcript of that phone call, with more details about the incident:
“This morning a 6th grade female student reported that she was being followed by a suspicious vehicle as she walked to her bus stop to go to Gateway Middle School for class. The driver started following her on Laramore Drive to Modoc to Mountain Lion Road to the YMCA on Mountain Lion in Harker Heights. ... The student was not harmed. The student did the right thing – she ran away from the suspicious vehicle to a safe place and reported the incident to an adult. Please help us to keep our students safe by reminding your children always to report any threat to safety to school officials or police immediately. The safety of every student is our number one priority every day.”
A similar incident was reported last week when man attempted to lure a student into his vehicle last Thursday near East Ward Elementary school, officials said. In both instances, the student ran away and reported the threat, and district officials were placed on patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.