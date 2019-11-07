CRIME graphic

A large group of Killeen Independent School District students were caught on camera fighting in a Killeen street recently.

Ofelia Miramontez, the Killeen Police Department spokeswoman, said officers were sent to the 4400 block of Janelle Drive at 4:37 p.m. Oct. 28 in reference to a fight, However, when officers arrived the students had fled the scene. A video of the fight was posted to social media on Monday.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

