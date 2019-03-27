Killeen police arrested one person on Tuesday night after they said a person was assaulted with a knife, an official said on Wednesday.
Police were dispatched around 7:34 p.m. to the 1100 block of Old Farm-to-Market 440 in reference to an armed subject call, said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman.
"Upon arrival, officers observed a suspect with a knife exhibited toward a victim who was bleeding," she said. "Officers detained the suspect and later determined that the suspect used a knife to commit an assault against the victim."
She said the case continues to be investigated.
Emily Hilley-Sierzchula
