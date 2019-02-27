Killeen police officers, along with the United States Marshal’s Service, have located and arrested the man they identified as a second suspect in a homicide that took place Feb 16.
According to a news release issued by the Killeen Police Department, Darius Kirt York was arrested without incident in the 4200 block of Bowles Drive at 3:56 p.m. Tuesday. He was taken to Killeen City Jail and is currently awaiting arraignment.
York was listed as a suspect in the homicide of 17-year-old Obadiah Moishe Bush, who was killed in the 1300 block of Covey Lane on Feb. 16.
According to information obtained from the police and an arrest affidavit for Zamante Jamon Alvis, 17, York and Alvis were reportedly involved in an argument with one of Bush’s friends that led to York and Alvis shooting at Bush and his friends as they drove away.
Alvis was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
His bond was set at $1 million. He remained in Bell County Jail on Tuesday.
