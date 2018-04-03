Killeen Police Chief Charles “Chuck” Kimble told the Killeen City Council a re-dedicated police force and community partnerships were catalysts for a steep decline in violent crime in the first three months of 2018.
Kimble, who was hired on with the city Sept. 1 from Spring Lake, North Carolina, briefed the council on new statistics showing largely across-the-board declines in violent crime incidents since the beginning of his tenure.
According to Kimble, the department recorded just 46 violent incidents in February — the lowest amount since at least January 2016. The next lowest month during that period was March 2016, with 51 reported incidents.
Violent crime incidents on the whole were down 36 percent from December to February in comparison to the same period in 2016-17, Kimble said.
Violent crimes include murder, rape, aggravated assault and robbery. Nonviolent crimes the department highlighted in its presentation were burglaries, auto theft and larceny.
Kimble said the department’s winning combination was a commitment to using statistics, achieving greater operational efficiency, and pursuing state and federal partnerships to go after repeat offenders and hardened criminals.
“We are using creative ways to get violent people out of this community,” he said.
Part of Kimble’s solution was to seek outside help.
Kimble announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs in December 2017 to create a crime reduction strategy by examining the city’s crime environment, evaluating response methods and developing proactive approaches to achieve results. “We wanted to know what was going on with crime,” Kimble said about his decision to purse the DOJ partnership. “There were a lot of rumors and innuendos about where crime was happening and who was committing it.”
The study is currently ongoing.
The sharp decrease in violent crime follows 2017, the city’s deadliest year in at least 22 years with 22 reported homicides. Eighteen of those were being investigated as murders.
Since the turn of the new year, the city has had only one reported criminal homicide with a suspect in custody. In 2017, the city reported seven criminal homicides by March 18.
Kimble said with budget shortfalls expected in the future and a lack of adequate compensation for officers, he would continue looking for novel solutions to make the three-month dip a lasting trend.
“We have to be good stewards of public funds,” he said. “We have to challenge each other, ask why we’re doing the things we do and how we can improve it.”
In other business Tuesday, the council received a briefing on the the city’s relationship with Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 from district manager Ricky Garrett.
The district is the city’s sole wholesale provider of drinking water and treats the city’s wastewater.
As part of its longstanding agreement with the district, Killeen ratepayers pay back the district’s operational expenses and debt for new construction.
The district is currently constructing a $46.1 million treatment plant on the shores of Stillhouse Hollow Lake that will bring an additional 10 million gallons a day of treated water to Killeen residents.
Garrett highlighted the city’s strong water rights portfolio, saying the city had enough water to supply its growth projections until the year 2046.
Garrett also briefly discussed the May 5 board of directors election, the district’s first in 28 years. Voters within Killeen’s 1984 city limits will choose two at-large directors from a group of three candidates that includes incumbents Allen Cloud and Mike Miller and former Councilman Richard “Dick” Young.
The voting map only includes the northern neighborhoods of Killeen and do not cover area cities like Copperas Cove and Belton, which also purchase water from the district.
When asked why the district’s boundaries hadn’t changed in more 34 years to include all Killeen voters, Garrett said “I don’t know why they haven’t expanded since then.”
