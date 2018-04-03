1. Yes. Recent special elections show Democrats are gaining momentum nationwide.

2. Yes. Republicans are divided and polling is showing the party is in trouble.

3. No. Democrats are likely to pick up some seats, but they won’t win majorities.

4. No. It’s possible the Democrats will take control of one house, but not both.

5. Unsure. A lot can happen in six months; it’s hard to say which party will prevail.

Vote

View Results