A bomb scare that led to the evacuation of nearly the entire block of 4400 block of Maggie Drive in Killeen Wednesday evening remains under investigation.
Despite questions from the Herald, police are not saying what the devices were, or what they looked like. A team of law enforcement officials located two suspicious devices, said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman, in a news release on Thursday.
The incident started around 2:32 p.m. with a call from a Bell County constable who was attempting to serve an eviction notice. He had been notified about a “suspicious device,” Miramontez said.
“Nearby residents were evacuated and the Fort Hood Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Team was contacted and asked to assist,” Miramontez said. “A second device was located and both devices were made safe and seized by agents with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.”
The scene was cleared by approximately 7:30 p.m. and residents were allowed to return to their homes, she said.
The residents of the home where the suspected device was found were not home at the time, according to KPD Sgt. Nathan McCown, on Wednesday.
No one was arrested at the time of the incident.
The agencies involved in this incident were the Bell County Constable’s Office, Fort Hood EOD Team, BATF and the Killeen Police Department Patrol Division.
“This incident continues to be investigated and information will be released as it becomes available,” Miramontez said.
