Killeen police officers arrested a man and woman last weekend suspected of being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of stolen property, including handguns, according to a Killeen Police Department news release on Monday.
Luis Josue Gaona, 19, has been charged with evading arrest in a vehicle. The woman's name "and photo cannot be released at this time due to pending further charges," said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman.
Around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, "officers observed a blue Scion, occupied by two people, weaving in and out of traffic in the 3400 block of East Central Texas Expressway," Miramontez said, in the news release. "As officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Goode Circle, the male driver slowly rolled the vehicle and jumped out, fleeing westbound on foot, while the passenger stayed in the vehicle."
Police located and arrested the man near the Killeen Mall and both suspects were transported to the Killeen City Jail, she said.
"The Killeen Police Department is extremely proud of the actions of the night shift," Miramontez said. "Their proactive police work removed drugs and handguns off the streets of Killeen and possibly prevented more needless gun violence."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.